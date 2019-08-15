Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 57.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.