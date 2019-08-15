Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|82.55
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 57.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
