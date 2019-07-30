Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.61 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.