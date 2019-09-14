Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.66 N/A -0.64 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 130.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 31.8%. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.