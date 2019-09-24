Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.64 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.