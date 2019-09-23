Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.44 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.