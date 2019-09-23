Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.14
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.44
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.