Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 59.64 N/A -0.62 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.3 shows that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 230.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OPKO Health Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival OPKO Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.