Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.62 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 77.04 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 44.4% respectively. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.05% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.