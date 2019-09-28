Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,116,586,812.69% -46.9% -37.7% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,098,353.74% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.95 beta, while its volatility is 195.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.