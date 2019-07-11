Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 69.95 N/A -0.62 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.56 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.3 beta, while its volatility is 230.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 12.6% respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.05% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.