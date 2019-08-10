Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.14 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.95 beta means Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 195.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.53%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.