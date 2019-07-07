Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.93 N/A -0.62 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.3 beta. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Chiasma Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 75.55% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 66.4% respectively. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.