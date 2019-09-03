Comparison of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 41.76 N/A -0.64 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.69 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 39.66% and its average target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.