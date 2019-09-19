Comparison of CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Both CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.73 N/A 0.44 30.50 Cognex Corporation 47 10.87 N/A 1.28 34.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cognex Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CyberOptics Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cognex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% Cognex Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

CyberOptics Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Cognex Corporation’s 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CyberOptics Corporation is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Cognex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Cognex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CyberOptics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CyberOptics Corporation and Cognex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cognex Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Cognex Corporation’s potential downside is -22.29% and its average price target is $39.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyberOptics Corporation and Cognex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 96.2% respectively. About 1.9% of CyberOptics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cognex Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Cognex Corporation -1.21% -7.83% -8.84% -1.41% -0.54% 13.81%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation has -23.71% weaker performance while Cognex Corporation has 13.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Cognex Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors CyberOptics Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.