Comparison of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

This is a contrast between CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. 109 3.41 36.63M 1.45 96.04 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 165 1.58 433.02M 4.50 37.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Automatic Data Processing Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CyberArk Software Ltd. and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software Ltd. 33,534,743.20% 12.1% 8.3% Automatic Data Processing Inc. 262,722,970.51% 39.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that CyberArk Software Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Automatic Data Processing Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. CyberArk Software Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CyberArk Software Ltd. and Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 4 2.67 Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 40.75% for CyberArk Software Ltd. with average price target of $140.5. Automatic Data Processing Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $173.2 average price target and a 7.30% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that CyberArk Software Ltd. appears more favorable than Automatic Data Processing Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares and 82% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares. 1.85% are CyberArk Software Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32% Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27%

For the past year CyberArk Software Ltd. was more bullish than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.