Comparison of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.51 N/A -0.55 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.01 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Cyanotech Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,511.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 43.3% respectively. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.