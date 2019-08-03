Comparison of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cyanotech Corporation and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 26.68% and its consensus price target is $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.