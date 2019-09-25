Comparison of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Since Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.44 N/A -0.62 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation. Its rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.