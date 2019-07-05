Comparison of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.56 N/A -0.55 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyanotech Corporation and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -39.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.