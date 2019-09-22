Comparison of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cyanotech Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 200.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.