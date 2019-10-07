Comparison of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyanotech Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 168,616,934.83% -22.5% -12.2% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 308,029,197.08% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 150.28% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 47.6%. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.