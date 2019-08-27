Comparison of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Since CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) are part of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy Inc. 45 0.60 N/A 3.91 13.56 Valvoline Inc. 19 1.79 N/A 1.21 16.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CVR Energy Inc. and Valvoline Inc. Valvoline Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CVR Energy Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CVR Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 7% Valvoline Inc. 0.00% -69.9% 12.1%

Liquidity

CVR Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Valvoline Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CVR Energy Inc. and Valvoline Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Valvoline Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CVR Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.40% and an $48 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Valvoline Inc. is $24.5, which is potential 9.62% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, CVR Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Valvoline Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CVR Energy Inc. and Valvoline Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.03% of CVR Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.18% of Valvoline Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVR Energy Inc. -3.12% 6.14% 18.59% 32.44% 35.97% 53.92% Valvoline Inc. -0.39% 0.4% 13.24% -9.99% -9.75% 4.34%

For the past year CVR Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Valvoline Inc.

On 7 of the 11 factors CVR Energy Inc. beats Valvoline Inc.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LPÂ’s refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. The company sells its products through approximately 1,068 Valvoline branded franchised and company-owned stores. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Valvoline Inc. is a subsidiary of Ashland Inc.