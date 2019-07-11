Comparison of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

This is a contrast between Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.47 N/A -0.57 0.00 Tejon Ranch Co. 18 10.89 N/A 0.16 102.50

Demonstrates Cushman & Wakefield plc and Tejon Ranch Co. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cushman & Wakefield plc and Tejon Ranch Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8% Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 1% 0.8%

Liquidity

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Tejon Ranch Co. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Tejon Ranch Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cushman & Wakefield plc and Tejon Ranch Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 72.4%. Insiders held 7.5% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tejon Ranch Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.05% -0.54% -1.86% 4.07% 0% 27.3% Tejon Ranch Co. -8.44% -5.03% -13.22% -9.62% -33.79% 1.39%

For the past year Cushman & Wakefield plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Tejon Ranch Co.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tejon Ranch Co. beats Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.