Comparison of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)

This is a contrast between Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 126 2.19 42.39M 6.61 19.21 NF Energy Saving Corporation 2 0.00 1.84M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 33,637,517.85% 18.2% 8.8% NF Energy Saving Corporation 107,138,698.03% -11.2% -7.4%

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 198.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, NF Energy Saving Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s upside potential is 18.73% at a $147 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 24.28% stronger performance while NF Energy Saving Corporation has -85.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.