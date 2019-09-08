Comparison of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

We are comparing Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright Corporation 119 2.14 N/A 6.61 19.21 Ideal Power Inc. 4 -8.86 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Ideal Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Ideal Power Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Ideal Power Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Ideal Power Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Curtiss-Wright Corporation is $147, with potential upside of 14.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Ideal Power Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 19%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ideal Power Inc.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.