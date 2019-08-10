Comparison of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.56 N/A -0.47 0.00 Visa Inc. 161 18.48 N/A 4.65 38.26

Demonstrates CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Visa Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Visa Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Analyst Ratings

CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Visa Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

On the other hand, Visa Inc.’s potential upside is 5.32% and its consensus target price is $188.57.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares and 96.2% of Visa Inc. shares. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Visa Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Visa Inc.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.