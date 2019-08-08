Comparison of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Both CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.53 N/A -0.47 0.00 ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CURO Group Holdings Corp. and ORIX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.5% of ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while ORIX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ORIX Corporation beats CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.