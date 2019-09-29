Comparison of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 1,189,587,473.94% 0% -66.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 61,547,212.74% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Curis Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 359.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. Insiders held 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.