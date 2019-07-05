Comparison of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 1 6.10 N/A -0.98 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.62 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Risk & Volatility

Curis Inc. has a 2.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares and 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. About 0.5% of Curis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Curis Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.