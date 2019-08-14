Comparison of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.56 N/A -0.96 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.40 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Curis Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Curis Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Curis Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Curis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.28%. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Curis Inc. has stronger performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.