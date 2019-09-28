Comparison of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

We are comparing Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 1,199,765,327.08% 0% -66.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,507,667,113.29% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.47 beta indicates that Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Curis Inc. was more bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.