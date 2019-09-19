Comparison of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.93 N/A -0.96 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 43.21 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Curis Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 92.83% and its consensus target price is $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Curis Inc. was more bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.