Comparison of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 9.64 N/A -0.98 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Curis Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Curis Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Curis Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Curis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Curis Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 536.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares and 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.