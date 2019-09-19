Comparison of Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 161 1.06 N/A 14.81 11.07 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Cummins Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cummins Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Cummins Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hudson Technologies Inc. has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cummins Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Hudson Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cummins Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -1.47% for Cummins Inc. with consensus target price of $161. Hudson Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.05 consensus target price and a 43.48% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Hudson Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Cummins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cummins Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 62.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11%

For the past year Cummins Inc. had bullish trend while Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.