Comparison of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Southwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 96 3.92 N/A 7.03 13.50 Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 22 4.60 N/A 1.08 19.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s upside potential is 13.24% at a $94 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 23.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. seems more appealing than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 29.8% respectively. About 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.3% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96% Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. -5.92% -4.33% -3.42% -1.65% -0.28% -5.88%

For the past year Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has 7.96% stronger performance while Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has -5.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.