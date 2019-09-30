Comparison of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 86 1.31 57.29M 7.03 13.50 First Community Corporation 19 0.00 6.90M 1.41 13.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Community Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Community Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and First Community Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 66,756,000.93% 13.5% 1.4% First Community Corporation 36,918,138.04% 10.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta means Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, First Community Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and First Community Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Community Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has an average target price of $99.5, and a 12.37% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of First Community Corporation is $20.5, which is potential 5.24% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is looking more favorable than First Community Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and First Community Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 56.1%. Insiders held 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.8% of First Community Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96% First Community Corporation -1.49% 2.3% 3.8% -6.78% -22.32% -1.65%

For the past year Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. had bullish trend while First Community Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats First Community Corporation on 13 of the 14 factors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.