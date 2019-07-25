Comparison of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 95.36 N/A -2.11 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.