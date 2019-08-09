Comparison of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 112.22 N/A -2.11 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. Its rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Cue Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.