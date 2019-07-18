Comparison of CTS Corporation (CTS) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 1.92 N/A 1.37 20.23 LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CTS Corporation and LG Display Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 8.4% LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -1%

Volatility and Risk

CTS Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Competitively, LG Display Co. Ltd. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CTS Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, LG Display Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. CTS Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LG Display Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

CTS Corporation and LG Display Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is CTS Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of CTS Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CTS Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation -3.29% -9.37% -8.74% -1.04% -9.72% 6.88% LG Display Co. Ltd. -5.57% -23.01% -12.13% -5.09% -31.68% -8.91%

For the past year CTS Corporation has 6.88% stronger performance while LG Display Co. Ltd. has -8.91% weaker performance.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors LG Display Co. Ltd.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.