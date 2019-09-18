Comparison of CTS Corporation (CTS) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Both CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 2.25 N/A 1.51 20.83 Acuity Brands Inc. 133 1.42 N/A 8.37 16.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Acuity Brands Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CTS Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CTS Corporation is currently more expensive than Acuity Brands Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CTS Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1% Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 11.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that CTS Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Acuity Brands Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CTS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Acuity Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. CTS Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CTS Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of CTS Corporation is $34, with potential upside of 3.34%. Competitively the average target price of Acuity Brands Inc. is $166.33, which is potential 23.04% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Acuity Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than CTS Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of CTS Corporation shares and 95.6% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares. CTS Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% Acuity Brands Inc. -0.7% -4.82% -7% 13.28% -1.37% 16.76%

For the past year CTS Corporation was more bullish than Acuity Brands Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Acuity Brands Inc. beats CTS Corporation.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.