Comparison of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.63 N/A -0.62 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Demonstrates CTI BioPharma Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CTI BioPharma Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CTI BioPharma Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.9% and 37.9%. About 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.