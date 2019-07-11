Comparison of CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 58 2.99 N/A 2.87 20.77 Parsons Corporation 33 1.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CSW Industrials Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CSW Industrials Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 11.5% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CSW Industrials Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Parsons Corporation has an average target price of $37.5, with potential upside of 2.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CSW Industrials Inc. and Parsons Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.9% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39% Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. has stronger performance than Parsons Corporation

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats Parsons Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.