Comparison of CSP Inc. (CSPI) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 12 0.77 N/A -0.35 0.00 International Business Machines Corporation 137 1.70 N/A 11.78 11.41

In table 1 we can see CSP Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CSP Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 53.3% 24.7% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.3% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

CSP Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSP Inc. are 3.4 and 2.9. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSP Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CSP Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 International Business Machines Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of International Business Machines Corporation is $155, which is potential 3.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CSP Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 57.9%. Insiders owned roughly 11.9% of CSP Inc.’s shares. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. 1.88% 13.98% 47.46% 16.37% 26.53% 41.75% International Business Machines Corporation -2.61% -6.6% -2.27% 8.79% -6.86% 18.24%

For the past year CSP Inc. has stronger performance than International Business Machines Corporation

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats CSP Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.