Comparison of Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.65 N/A 0.50 9.26 V.F. Corporation 84 2.31 N/A 3.08 28.34

Table 1 demonstrates Crown Crafts Inc. and V.F. Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. V.F. Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Crown Crafts Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Crown Crafts Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of V.F. Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2% V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Crown Crafts Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, V.F. Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crown Crafts Inc. are 5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor V.F. Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Crown Crafts Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than V.F. Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Crown Crafts Inc. and V.F. Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 V.F. Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of V.F. Corporation is $92.25, which is potential 13.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crown Crafts Inc. and V.F. Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 87.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc.’s shares. Competitively, V.F. Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while V.F. Corporation has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

V.F. Corporation beats Crown Crafts Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.