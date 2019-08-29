Comparison of CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.27 N/A 0.17 101.20 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.04 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights CrossAmerica Partners LP and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CrossAmerica Partners LP and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 20.8% -15.2%

Risk & Volatility

CrossAmerica Partners LP is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

CrossAmerica Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Ferrellgas Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are CrossAmerica Partners LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 5.99% -15.56% -32.59% -19.75% -72.82% 57.5%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP was less bullish than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.