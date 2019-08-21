Comparison of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 7.66 N/A 1.27 8.81 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 22 0.43 N/A 2.81 6.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Whiting Petroleum Corporation. Whiting Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Whiting Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88% 74.1% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 2.96 beta which is 196.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Whiting Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 4 6 2.60

Meanwhile, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s average price target is $27.55, while its potential upside is 216.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.3% are Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08%

For the past year Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had bullish trend while Whiting Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.