Comparison of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cronos Group Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a 71.14% upside potential and an average target price of $19.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 28.3%. Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.28%. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.