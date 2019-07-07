Comparison of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

As Biotechnology companies, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cronos Group Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cronos Group Inc. has a 32.96% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.33. Competitively IMV Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.25, with potential upside of 267.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats IMV Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.