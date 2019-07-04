Comparison of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 74.02 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cronos Group Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cronos Group Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cronos Group Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cronos Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.40% and an $20.33 average target price. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average target price and a 82.03% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cronos Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.