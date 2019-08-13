Comparison of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Since Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 19 2.60 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cronos Group Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, with potential upside of 53.43%. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 411.46% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Clovis Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 48.28%. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.