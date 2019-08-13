Comparison of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1614.17 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Cronos Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cronos Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20.33 is Cronos Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.43%. Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 121.49%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cronos Group Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 23.8% respectively. 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.